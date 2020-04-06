UMass Amherst employee tests positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst announced Sunday that an employee on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the university, the employee works for Dining Services at the Blue Wall Café, located on the first floor of the Campus Center. UMass said the individual is self-isolating off campus and was last on campus grounds on Thursday, April 2.

Blue Wall Café will close until further notice. The university will also perform enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting of the facility.

School health officials and local and state public health officials are working to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee.

UMass Amherst said there are currently no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus as a result of this exposure.