AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be ending its mandatory indoor mask mandate on Wednesday.

According to the news release by UMass, the mandate will lift its indoor mask requirement at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Students and staff are now able to wear masks at their discretion but will be required to wear masks on public transportation (including PVTA buses) and in healthcare facilities, including University Health Services, Public Health Promotion Center, and Center for Counseling and Psychological Health. Masks will also be required in the Center for Early Education and Child Care.

Data indicates that severe illness is extremely rare within Amherst, as it’s a highly vaccinated and boosted community. However, UMass urges their campus community to continue monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms every day before coming to campus.

If you are a member of the community and feel unwell, you are being urged to stay home and get tested. UHS has symptomatic testing available for students, or, if you have an unobserved test kit on hand you can drop it off at one of the campus kiosks.