UMass Amherst graduates to be celebrated virtually Friday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) -The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Class of 2020 will be celebrated in a variety of ways this month after being forced to continue their studies remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the University of Massachusetts’ Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Medical School campuses about 18,000 undergraduate and graduate students will graduate this year, with more than 80 percent projected to stay in Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on Friday at 4:30 p.m., UMass Amherst will host an online celebration of this year’s graduates that will be available on their website. During the 15-minute video celebration, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will host a tribute that honors the graduating class and will include the following speakers:

UMass President Marty Meehan

Student speaker Grace Jung , a biochemistry and molecular biology major from Wakefield

UMass Amherst alumnus John Jacobs '90, co-founder and chief creative optimist of Life Is Good.

Jacobs will deliver a full address as the keynote speaker for the class during an in-person commencement at a later date.

“The members of the Class of 2020 will always hold a special place in University of Massachusetts history. In the face of fear and doubt they persevered and achieved their goals. They should be proud. Their families and friends should be very proud. We are all proud. I also want to express my gratitude to the leadership, faculty, and staff of each campus, who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and ingenuity in moving our students to degree completion during this unprecedented challenge, – UMass President Marty Meehan.

The following is how other UMass schools will be celebrating their graduation: