UMass Amherst honoring frontline workers with blue lights, flowers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is joining nationwide tributes to honor frontline workers.

The top two floors of the W.E.B. Du Bois Library will be illuminated with blue lights to show appreciation for on-sight campus employees who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential campus employees will also be offered complimentary pansies grown by the university’s landscape management staff.

The library will remain illuminated until Governor Baker’s stay-at-home orders have been lifted, and will coincide with similar initiatives for One Day Boston, a yearly celebration of strength on the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.