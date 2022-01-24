UMass Amherst offers booster clinic to students, staff and faculty

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is hosting a COVID-19 booster clinic Monday as the university prepares for the return of classes this week.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, a booster clinic will be held in the Campus Center for all students, faculty and staff. The school asks those interested in the clinic to register for an appointment online, however walk-ins will be accepted. In December, it was announced that all students and employees at UMass universities will be required to have the COVID-19 booster shot before returning to school.

Students or employees that received the COVID-19 vaccine recently and can not get the booster shot yet will still be allowed on campus. The school will be tracking booster compliances and will contact those that remain non-complaint. Students that remain non-compliant may receive a hold on their account, prohibiting them from registering for courses for the fall semester and could lead to withdrawal from the university.

The university is also reminding everyone that masks will be required when indoors regardless of vaccination status. UMass Amherst strongly urges all students, staff and researchers to wear a higher-grade mask or double-mask when indoors on the campus. A higher-grade mask is considered a N95, KN95 or KF94 mask.

The school’s Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC) will be distributing KN95 masks to departments, colleges and residential halls across campus. In addition, those in need of masks can also head to the PHPC in the Campus Center during operating hours to pick up two masks per person.

The campus reported 310 new positive cases of COVID-19 from January 12 to January 18. The university is currently at a test positivity rate of 5.13 percent, which is down from previous weeks. As of January 20, 97.78 percent of students and 96.17 percent of faculty and staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Classes for the spring semester will begin on Tuesday, January 25.