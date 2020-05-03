UMass Amherst parents to host drive-by parade for graduating seniors

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – UMass Amherst parents will be hosting a parade to congratulate seniors who have stayed in the area to finish their final year’s online courses.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the parade route will begin from the parking lot at the intersection of Lincoln and Massachusetts on the UMass campus at 1:00 p.m. Cars in the parade will then follow a route through Amherst and Hadley making sure off-campus housing will be included as well!

The plan of the parade was orchestrated through a UMass parents’ Facebook page. Everyone participating will show off their decorated cars and professional banners made.