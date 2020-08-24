UMass Amherst reports one new COVID-19 case from the weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As students head back to school at UMass, the university has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard to update the community on cases.

The dashboard is updated daily with information on COVID cases, positivity rates, and test turnaround times for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

To date, the school has performed 6,053 tests with a positive rate of .01 percent with providing the test results within one day.

August 23:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: The student is recovering and is self-isolating off-campus. There is no campus exposure. Mount Ida student, on campus: The student is recovering and is self-isolating on-campus in a designated isolation residential room.

August 21:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: The student is recovering and is self-isolating off-campus. No campus exposure. UMass Amherst staff, off campus: The staff member is self-isolated off campus.

August 20:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: The student is recovering and is self-isolating off-campus.

August 18:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: The student is recovering and is self-isolating off-campus.

August 13:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: The student had no contact with other students and is recovering and self-isolating off-campus.

July 30:

6 UMass Amherst students, off campus: All know each other, socialize together and have mild symptoms. They are isolating in their apartments in Amherst. There was no campus exposure.

July 9:

UMass Amherst student, off campus: Last on campus on June 30, 2020. The student is recovering and is self-isolating off-campus.

July 1:

UMass Amherst student, on campus: Last on campus on, July 1, 2020. The student is recovering and is self-isolating on campus in a designated isolation facility. A contact investigation is underway.

June 1:

UMass Amherst staff, off campus: An employee who works at Berkshire Dining Commons and was last on campus on May 14, 2020. The employee is recovering and is self-isolating off campus. No known transmission was found.

May 1:

UMass Amherst staff, off campus: An employee who works at the UMass Police Department (UMPD) and was last on campus on Thursday, April 21. The employee is recovering and is self-isolating off campus. There was no campus exposure.

April 21:

UMass Amherst staff, off campus: An employee who works on the fourth floor of the Integrated Sciences Building and was last at work on Tuesday, April 14. The employee is recovering and is self-isolating off campus. The university has performed enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting in the area that the employee worked. More details on this case.

April 5: