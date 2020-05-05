UMass Amherst research finds most workers don’t feel safe during Covid-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The person bagging your groceries doesn’t feel safe at work.

Researchers at UMass Amherst released a new report about the safety and security of essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,600 people were surveyed for the study.

Researchers found that over half of all essential workers surveyed do not feel safe at work. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they are unable to practice social distancing. The study also found that some workers are more likely to lack access to basic safety measures.

Clare Hammons, a professor of practice at UMass Amherst told 22News, “There were really marked differences in which low wage workers were 2 to 3 times more likely than high wage workers to lack access to basic safety measures including masks and hand sanitizer.”

The study focused on the four western Massachusetts counties, but is now going to be expanded statewide.