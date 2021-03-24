UMass-Amherst says COVID-19 trends are “encouraging”

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — The Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC) at UMass-Amherst says lower COVID-19 test results at the school are encouraging.

In a letter to the campus community Wednesday, Jeffrey Hescock, Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Public Health Director Ann Becker reported that the positivity rate for the week of March 15-21 was 0.26%, compared to the first week in February when there was a surge of cases and the positivity rate rose to 2.45%.

Because of the steady decline in cases the university is lowering its operational posture from Elevated Risk to Guarded Risk, effective Wednesday.

The Public Health Promotion Center continues to monitor campus COVID-19 test results and encourages the campus community to follow the public health protocols of social distancing, mask wearing, socializing within a small social circle and limiting travel outside the region.

For ongoing updates and details on the university’s COVID-19 response, including FAQs on operational postures, please visit www.umass.edu/spring.