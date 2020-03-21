UMass Amherst students allowed to collect personal belongings from campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst students had their first chance on Saturday to return to campus to collect their belongings, as the campus prepares to transition to entirely online learning.

No students are permitted to be on campus.

On Saturday, families, and individuals had to schedule appointments with their residence halls to return to their rooms and pack their things.

Many students left for Spring Break under the impression they would be returning to campus before the semester ended.

The UMass campus is a ghost town. Students also have Sunday to return and gather their belongings.