UMass Amherst students due to return to campus on February 1st

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As this second surge of COVID-19 continues in Massachusetts, state colleges and universities are doing all they can to prevent significant outbreaks on campuses.

UMass Amherst students are getting ready for holiday break and the university is working to prevent a campus spike from happening when they return.

Starting this Friday, the small percentage of students that are living on campus will be going home and won’t be returning back to campus until February 1st.

All academic work and final exams after November 20 will be provided remotely to minimize the need to travel back to campus and to reduce on-campus interactions.

The university currently has conducted more than 150,000 tests and has a cumulative positivity rate of 0.22 percent and a seven-day positivity rate of 0.68 percent.

Testing protocols require on-campus students to get tested twice a week, something that Jeffrey Hescock, Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety at the university, is encouraging students to do before they go home for Thanksgiving.

Hescock told 22News, “We want individuals to continue with their testing protocols. We advised everyone to get tested 2-3days before they go home.”

UMass Amherst students like Freshman Tommy Ghostlaw told 22News that students are heeding that advice to help stop the spread.

“A lot of kids are getting tested especially with the break coming up. They don’t want to go home with it. They’re doing a good job promoting the testing and getting kids to come,” said Ghostlaw.

Now, the students who will be able to live on campus in the spring include

Students enrolled in mandatory face-to-face classes

Students dependent on the university for housing and dining, including international students

Athletes

First-year students and entering transfer students enrolled in Fall 2020 and Spring 2021

As of right now, there are currently no plans on going full remote for the spring semester.