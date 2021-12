AMHEREST, Mass. (WWLP) – All students who plan to be on the UMass Amherst campus for the upcoming spring semester will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

In a letter to the campus community on Wednesday, the school’s chancellor said students will also be expected to get their own COVID-19 test within two weeks of the start of spring classes. The spring semester begins on January 25th.

Students were required to be fully vaccinated to register for classes this fall.