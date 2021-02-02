UMass Amherst to add more appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass plans to add more appointments as Phase 2 of vaccine distribution begins.

The new appointments are added as adults 75 or older are now eligible for the vaccine. UMass anticipates scaling up weekly operation of the clinic as supplies of the vaccine and capacity are available.

Next week, with an additional 800 doses now available from the state, the clinic plans to administer a total of 1,500 new vaccinations. To date, the clinic has administered 2,500 vaccines.

This also comes at a time where students have returned to campus. Many of the staff assisting with the vaccine are students at the university’s college of nursing.

UMass will be posting new appointment dates and times on the university’s website.

UMass Amherst is currently the only university in the state offering free community COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.