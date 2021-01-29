UMass Amherst to increase COVID-19 vaccine appointments to public

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of the state’s effort to vaccinate Massachusetts residents for COVID-19, UMass Amherst will increase appointments availability at the school’s public COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Persons who fall under the Phase Two eligibility can schedule an appointment in advance for the vaccine at www.umass.edu/coronavirus/vaccine. Registration for the additional appointments will be available starting about 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

The university’s Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC) operates the clinic and has administered 2,500 vaccines since opening on January 11. Next week, with an additional 800 doses now available from the state, the clinic plans to administer a total of 1,500 new vaccinations. UMass anticipates scaling up weekly operation of the clinic as supplies of the vaccine and capacity are available.

The vaccine clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart.

The clinic is being conducted at the UMass Amherst Campus Center, 1 Campus Center Way. Free parking is available at the nearby Campus Center Parking Garage. Times and hours of the clinic will vary depending on vaccine availability and the state’s distribution plans. Please visit the university’s vaccine website for updates.