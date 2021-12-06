UMass Amherst will require COVID-19 booster for spring semester

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will require students to get their COVID-19 booster shot before returning to campus for the spring semester. Students are not surprised the university has put this additional precaution in place.

In a letter to students, the Chancellor informed the campus that they would be required to receive the COVID-19 booster before the beginning of the spring semester. Additionally, the university is expecting that ‘all students will be tested two weeks prior to the start of spring class.’

Despite this new requirement there are no vaccines available at the campus’s health center. Students will need to find and schedule vaccines on their own.

One UMass Amherst Student, Samantha Bishop, told 22News, “I mean it’s to be expected. It’s definitely going to be hard to find a vaccine when I go home a little bit because they are filling up, but I mean I saw it coming. They’ve been pretty strict about COVID-19 around here.”

Students who are exempt from COVID-19 vaccines for religious or medical reasons will still be required to test twice a week during the next semester. Face coverings will also still be required. It’s unclear when that restriction will be lifted on campus

The CDC recommends the booster for anyone 18 years and older, who’s been fully vaccinated for six months.