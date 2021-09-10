UMass cancels pre-football game activities for Saturday, cite COVID-19 safety

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst has made the decision to cancel tailgating and other pre-game activities that had been planned for Saturday’s first home opening football game at McGuirk Alumni Stadium because of COVID-19 concerns.

A message was sent to faculty and staff on Thursday from UMass’ Public Health Director Ann Becker,

and Jeffrey Hescock, Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety with updates on the COVID-19 situation on campus. There has been an increase in positive cases mostly among vaccinated off-campus students, according to the message, as a result of “visits to crowded downtown bars and attendance at parties. “

Get more information on the football game against Boston College here, and parking information here.

They go on to say that while students are not prohibited from socializing, they did decide “to cancel campus-organized, student game-day football activities in lot 11, next to McGuirk Alumni Stadium this Saturday,” as a preventative measure. Students are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.