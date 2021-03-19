UMass COVID vaccine registration adds appointments Friday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts in Amherst provides COVID-19 vaccinations for any eligible resident in western Massachusetts.
According to the UMass website, additional appointments for the vaccine will be added Friday at 4:00 p.m.
Those eligible include everyone in phase one, phase two are people 75 years or older, 65 years or older with two or more medical conditions, and K-12 educators, staff, and child care workers.
The UMass Amherst vaccine clinic is located at 1 Campus Center Way with free parking at the Campus Center Parking Garage. The Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart, and the Pfizer vaccine, which includes two doses administered 21 days apart are being offered depending on the availability.
The following groups will be eligible for the vaccine on March 22:
- Ages 60 and older
- Restaurant or café workers such as cooks, servers, maintenance staff, managers, and cashiers
- Food, meatpacking, beverage agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers
- Grocery and convenience store workers
- Food pantry workers or volunteers
- Medical supply chain workers
- Vaccine development workers
- Transit/transportation workers
- Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers
- Sanitation workers
- Public health workers
- Court system workers such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and clerks. Not including court officers who are listed under first responders
- Funeral directors and funeral workers
Hampshire County Vaccine Locations:
- Amherst: Bangs Community Center
- 70 Boltwood Walk Amherst MA 01002
- Vaccine: Moderna
- All eligible people statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Park in underground garage
- Amherst: UMass Amherst Campus Center
- 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA 01003
- Eligible Populations in Western MA
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: The clinics are held in the lower level of the Campus Center room 168; park in the parking garage, and proceed to the lower level via elevator, escalator, or stairs. A free parking pass will be provided.
- Days of week open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Northampton: Big Y
- 136 N King St Route 5, Northampton, MA 01060
- Northampton: Northampton Senior Center
- 67 Conz Street, Northampton, MA 01060
- Eligible Populations in Hampshire County
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Wait in your car until your appointment time
- Days of week open: Monday – Saturday
- South Hadley: Big Y
- 44 Willimansett Street, South Hadley, MA 01075
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily