UMass COVID vaccine registration adds appointments Friday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts in Amherst provides COVID-19 vaccinations for any eligible resident in western Massachusetts.

According to the UMass website, additional appointments for the vaccine will be added Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Those eligible include everyone in phase one, phase two are people 75 years or older, 65 years or older with two or more medical conditions, and K-12 educators, staff, and child care workers.

Additional openings for vaccines will become available on Friday, March 19, at 4 p.m. UMass Amherst

The UMass Amherst vaccine clinic is located at 1 Campus Center Way with free parking at the Campus Center Parking Garage. The Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses administered 28 days apart, and the Pfizer vaccine, which includes two doses administered 21 days apart are being offered depending on the availability.

The following groups will be eligible for the vaccine on March 22:

Ages 60 and older

Restaurant or café workers such as cooks, servers, maintenance staff, managers, and cashiers

Food, meatpacking, beverage agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Grocery and convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Medical supply chain workers

Vaccine development workers

Transit/transportation workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Court system workers such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and clerks. Not including court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors and funeral workers

Hampshire County Vaccine Locations: