UMass medical students graduated early to help battle COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWLP) – UMass medical students got the opportunity to graduate early to help battle the coronavirus.

Kendra Lastowka and Taylor Shortsleeve are two of the recent graduates from University of Massachusetts Medical School. They joined Al Roker on the TODAY Show Wednesday morning.

They said they are nervous to be on the front lines, but they know helping is the right thing to do.

“One of our biggest mentors told us that it’s not a privilege for a patient to see a doctor, but for a doctor to care for a patient. We’ve been reflecting on that and we knew that having the option to graduate early and use our privilege to help take care of people during this pandemic is definitely something we were excited to help with,” said Kendra.

UMass, Tufts, Harvard and Boston Universities are all allowing medical students to graduate early.

