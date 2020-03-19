UMass professor invited to White House Coronavirus Task Force webinar

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is helping when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

A UMass Amherst biostatistician, who directs the UMass-based Flu Forecasting Center of Excellence was invited by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to participate in a coronavirus modeling webinar.

Nicholas Reich is an associate professor in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst. He is part of a four-hour virtual gathering that includes 20 of the world’s leading infectious-disease and pandemic forecasting modelers.

The webinar is designed to highlight what modeling can tell us regarding the potential effects of mitigation measures on the coronavirus outbreak.

Last fall, Reich received a grant of up to $3 million over the next five years from the CDC to operate the Flu Forecasting Center of Excellence at UMass Amherst, one of two in the nation the CDC has designated.

The task force hopes to learn more about the deadly virus, to help limit exposure.