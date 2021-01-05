Understanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline

(WWLP) – As healthcare workers continue to get vaccinated across the state, and with first responders close behind, many are wondering when it will be their turn to get the vaccine.

Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been formatted into three tiers which are Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3. Currently, the state is in the midst of Phase 1 distribution which began in mid-December of 2020.

In order of priority, clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care, as well as long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities continue to be vaccinated.

Next in line are the first responders, including police, fire and emergency medical services. First responders are followed by congregate care settings like corrections facilities and shelters, home-based healthcare workers and healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care.

The state is estimating that Phase 1 will be vaccinated between now and February. Phase 2 is slated is begin in February and conclude in April.

According to the state, high-risk individuals with two or more factors will be immunized first. The next round of Phase 2 will consist of education professionals, transit, grocery, utility, food, agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers. Adults 65 and older will follow.

Phase 2 will round out with individuals with one high risk factor. Phase 3 is expected to run from April to June. This final phase will vaccinate the general public.

Anyone with questions on this phased approach is being prompted to submit their inquires via the state’s COVID-19 vaccine email. For the link to submit, click here.