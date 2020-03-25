Unique activities for children during stay-at-home advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Schools are out and the stay-at-home advisory is underway, so children and families are spending a lot more time inside.

You may already be doing activities like reading, puzzles, going on walks, doing school work, but here’s a few more creative and educational activities you may not have thought of.

Scholastic has a website with daily lessons for children from pre-k age to over 6th grade. Khan Academy also has daily schedules with different exercises to complete online for kids of all ages.

If you have a high school student, YouTube is a great source for educational content, like the channel: Crash Course.

One local educational source is the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, who have recently started reading books about sharks live on Facebook. The California Science Center has weekday live streams on their “stuck at home science” webpage.

Museums, aquariums and parks are also offering virtual tours. If you’ve run out of coloring books, you can download blank PDF pages online. NASA offers free downloads of 3D models of satellites and other spacecraft.

All of those activities are completely free as well.