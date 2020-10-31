United Way of Pioneer Valley ‘Boo-Bash’ offers safe Trick-or-Treating alternative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick-or-Treating could not happen in Springfield this year so celebrations had to be creative.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was having the time of his life greeting the convoy of cars downtown along with the cast of ghosts and goblins handing out the Halloween goodies to the children in the cars.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “A safe healthy Halloween and COVID-19, we’ll be back to enjoy our holidays and traditions.”

The Boo-Bash was a joint effort between the city and United Way of Pioneer Valley to replace trick or treating, a much-discouraged practice during the resurgence of the virus infections here in western Massachusetts.

United Way of Pioneer Valley Executive Director Paul Mina told 22News that the B00-Bash offered a great way for local children to get out of the house.

“Isn’t this a great way for us to come together, the kids are out of school, just too much confusion,” said Mina.

But the value of this drive-by-event was in the faces of the children receiving their candy and pumpkins on the go, and in the satisfaction of the parents seeing their children made happy during difficult times, such as Wesly Foster and his daughter.

Foster told 22News, “Ya that’s for sure, it’s definitely a good idea because she wasn’t disappointed, now she has a bird costume, she’s happy.”

Halloween, 2020 in the Pioneer Valley, families coming together from a distance protecting themselves by keeping an invisible enemy at bay.