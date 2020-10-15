United Way of Pioneer Valley distributes funding to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley is providing grant funding to 21 organizations for COVID-19 relief in western Massachusetts.

The following organizations received funding from the United Way of Pioneer Valley:

  • Agawam Community Center
  • Atwater Park Civic Association
  • Catie’s Closet
  • Highland Valley Elder Services
  • Community Survival Center
  • East Longmeadow Methodist Church
  • Enlace de Familias
  • Food for the Soul
  • Food Pantry of Longmeadow
  • Hampden Senior Center
  • Huntington Community Center
  • Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
  • Lovin’ Spoonfuls
  • Ministry En Motion
  • Multi-Cultural Resource Center
  • Palmer Food Share
  • Pedal Thru Youth
  • Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services
  • Stone Soul Inc
  • Wales Community Pantry
  • Westfield Public Schools Department

“The nonprofit sector has been hit hard by COVID-19 – both in the form of lowered donations and the costs of safely remaining open for business – but our community’s generosity and our experience in grant funding has allowed us to make a real impact”, said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis at local food panties and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

