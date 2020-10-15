United Way of Pioneer Valley distributes funding to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley is providing grant funding to 21 organizations for COVID-19 relief in western Massachusetts.

The following organizations received funding from the United Way of Pioneer Valley:

Agawam Community Center

Atwater Park Civic Association

Catie’s Closet

Highland Valley Elder Services

Community Survival Center

East Longmeadow Methodist Church

Enlace de Familias

Food for the Soul

Food Pantry of Longmeadow

Hampden Senior Center

Huntington Community Center

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

Lovin’ Spoonfuls

Ministry En Motion

Multi-Cultural Resource Center

Palmer Food Share

Pedal Thru Youth

Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services

Stone Soul Inc

Wales Community Pantry

Westfield Public Schools Department

“The nonprofit sector has been hit hard by COVID-19 – both in the form of lowered donations and the costs of safely remaining open for business – but our community’s generosity and our experience in grant funding has allowed us to make a real impact”, said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis at local food panties and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.