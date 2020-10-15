United Way of Pioneer Valley distributes funding to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley is providing grant funding to 21 organizations for COVID-19 relief in western Massachusetts.
The following organizations received funding from the United Way of Pioneer Valley:
- Agawam Community Center
- Atwater Park Civic Association
- Catie’s Closet
- Highland Valley Elder Services
- Community Survival Center
- East Longmeadow Methodist Church
- Enlace de Familias
- Food for the Soul
- Food Pantry of Longmeadow
- Hampden Senior Center
- Huntington Community Center
- Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
- Lovin’ Spoonfuls
- Ministry En Motion
- Multi-Cultural Resource Center
- Palmer Food Share
- Pedal Thru Youth
- Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services
- Stone Soul Inc
- Wales Community Pantry
- Westfield Public Schools Department
“The nonprofit sector has been hit hard by COVID-19 – both in the form of lowered donations and the costs of safely remaining open for business – but our community’s generosity and our experience in grant funding has allowed us to make a real impact”, said Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley.
Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis at local food panties and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.