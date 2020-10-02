United Way of Pioneer Valley distributes PPE to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley distributed personal protective equipment to local agencies in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization on Main Street in Springfield provided boxes of PPE items and other COVID-19 related items including hand sanitizer bottles, hand sanitizing stations, disposable masks, gloves, face masks, face shields, cleaning wipes, and countertop sneeze guards.
The following organizations received PPE from the United Way of Pioneer Valley:
- Agawam Dept. of Public Health
- Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee
- Chicopee Food Force
- Granville Fire Department
- Granville Police Department
- Granville Public Library
- Link to Libraries
- Lovin’ Spoonfuls
- Ludlow Senior Center
- Ministry En Motion
- One Holyoke CDC
- Southwick Senior Center
- Quarry Hill Community School in Monson
- Tolland Fire Department
- Westfield Senior Center
- Neighbors Helping Neighbors
“Keeping our municipal governments and community essential services such as food pantries safely open for business is our top priority, and we thank our community’s generous contributors for our ability to help keep essential workers in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley safe”, Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley said.
Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis at local food panties and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.