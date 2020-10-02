United Way of Pioneer Valley distributes PPE to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley distributed personal protective equipment to local agencies in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization on Main Street in Springfield provided boxes of PPE items and other COVID-19 related items including hand sanitizer bottles, hand sanitizing stations, disposable masks, gloves, face masks, face shields, cleaning wipes, and countertop sneeze guards.

The following organizations received PPE from the United Way of Pioneer Valley:

Agawam Dept. of Public Health

Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee

Chicopee Food Force

Granville Fire Department

Granville Police Department

Granville Public Library

Link to Libraries

Lovin’ Spoonfuls

Ludlow Senior Center

Ministry En Motion

One Holyoke CDC

Southwick Senior Center

Quarry Hill Community School in Monson

Tolland Fire Department

Westfield Senior Center

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

“Keeping our municipal governments and community essential services such as food pantries safely open for business is our top priority, and we thank our community’s generous contributors for our ability to help keep essential workers in Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley safe”, Paul Mina, President & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley said.

Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis at local food panties and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.