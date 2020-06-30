United Way of Pioneer Valley to distribute boxes of food for residents impacted by pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley received its first truckload of food to distribute to local agencies in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization on Main Street in Springfield will begin to provide hundreds of boxes of food items collected through MEMA to community partner agencies. The boxes of food will help families and individuals impacted by the pandemic to meet their basic food needs.

“We are honored to play a part in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response efforts. We have worked with MEMA closely in their relief efforts for Hampden County and are happy to continue to help.” Paul Mina, President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley

Find a food pantry or free meal during COVID-19 crisis.