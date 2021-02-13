Update: How are things going at the Eastfield Mall vaccinations site following new changes?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It started out with long lines and standing out in the cold, but this weekend people were indoors at the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site, thanks to changes put in place to get people indoors, and assistance from local law enforcement and the national guard.

Floyd Collins of Springfield scheduled his appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine for first thing Saturday morning. Collins said he and his wife only waited a short period of time.

“We walked in and immediately they gave us a number. You know there’s nurses waiting for us, putting up their hand saying “I’m open!” and you just go over to the table and they sit you down and ask you a few questions and that’s it,” Collins said.



Our team is sending direct communication to patients on everything they need to know about the vaccination site and process, including when to arrive at the vaccination site. Statement from Curative

Karen Collins agreed that the process went smoothly, “Very organized. Very organized. You know they asked you if you got your reservation. Then they took our temperature, and your ID. And then you just walk right in,” she told 22News

People are being asked to plan to arrive at the mass vaccination site during their appointment window. If you arrive early, wait in your car until 15 minutes prior to your appointment.

You will then be instructed where to wait inside when you arrive at the time of your

appointment. For information on how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, click here.

