UPDATE: Massachusetts disburses lost wages assistance benefits to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has begun the disbursement of Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefits to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants, who will receive benefits beginning September 2, 2020. Payments are expected in claimant accounts by Saturday, September 5th. For those who are eligible for LWA through the standard unemployment insurance (UI) program accessed through UI Online, benefits are expected to be disbursed on or before September 15, 2020.

The Commonwealth’s application to receive grant funding to pay a limited additional weekly unemployment benefit to claimants under the federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance (LWA) program for the weeks ending 8/1/20, 8/8/20, and 8/15/20 was recently approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The application was submitted by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), in coordination with the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA). An additional application for the week of 8/22/20 has been sent to FEMA and the Massachusetts DUA is awaiting review by FEMA.

Per FEMA’s authorization, the grant will fund an additional $300 weekly payment to those who are eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits for the three weeks ending 8/1/20, 8/8/20, and 8/15/20. The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance continues to work on the technology and business requirements necessary for this program and anticipates being able to quickly deliver retroactive funds to all eligible claimants in the coming weeks. Most eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates specified in the grant.