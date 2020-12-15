UPS distributing COVID-19 vaccine from Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in New England. Employees at Hartford Hospital received their first dose Monday morning.

“It’s a great day, it’s a day of celebration for here, for Connecticut, for the world,” said Dr. Paul Anthony, Medical Director for Employee Health at Hartford Healthcare. “It’s very effective. I give you the example of the flu vaccine that you take every year. It’s been shown to decrease death due to flu. It’s only 40 to 60 percent effective though. This is 95 percent effective.”

All across the country, UPS and Fedex are working hard to get the vaccine out to hospitals. The first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory.

Once they arrive at distribution centers, like the UPS facility located at Bradley International Airport, each state directs where the vaccine goes next.

Both Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center plan to start vaccinations in the coming days. Massachusetts is getting 60,000 doses this first week.

Each vaccine requires two doses that are administered about a month apart. It then takes 6 weeks for the vaccine to kick in and offer full protection.