UPS, FedEx preparing for challenges with vaccine transportation

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the coming days, and delivery services such as UPS, and FedEx will be a huge part of the transportation process.

One of the biggest challenges will be keeping the vaccines at very cold temperatures. UPS and FedEx officals are preparing to safely get the vaccines from manufacturers to the providers.

After the approval of the Pfizer vaccine, FedEx Express said that they are gearing up to get the first shipments of the vaccine out. The United States will be split between the two delivery services.

FedEx will be in the west and UPS will be in the east

The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at ultra-low temperatures, at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit. FedEx has made “significant investments” into their cold-chain infrastructure that will allow them to move the vaccine safely.

UPS will also have special labels with tracking inside that will monitor the packages’ temperature, location, and motion.

The vaccines will get priority flights by both UPS and FedEx and will be loaded and unloaded first onto the aircrafts.

Officials in Massachusetts rolled out their vaccination distribution plan Wednesday, with the first doses heading to health care workers, long-term care facilities, first responders, and congregate care settings.

Massachusetts is expecting 300,000 first doses of the vaccine to be delivered by the end of December, with more arriving after that.