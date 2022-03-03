(WWLP) – The United States Post Office says they have delivered more than 270 million test kits to American households.

The free test kits were a part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans. According to a release from the post office it takes just over one day for the postal service to deliver a test kit once it has been received from the manufacturer.

In one day last month, the post office delivered over six million COVID-19 test kit packages, the highest one-day volume of test kits. In order to get a test kit sent to your home for free visit covidtests.gov and click on the button that reads order free at-home tests.