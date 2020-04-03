USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The US Postal Service is reporting that three employees at the Westfield Post Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amy Gibbs with Strategic Communications for the United States Postal Service confirmed this information for 22News.

Her statement says that the safety and well-being of USPS employees is their highest priority and they are following all CDC guidelines, and have reinforced the principles of social distancing techniques.

The statement also included what the USPS is doing to maintain health and safety protocols within the postal service:

Cleaning:

The Postal Service has updated its cleaning policies to ensure that all cleaning occurs in a manner consistent with CDC guidance relating to this pandemic, including methods, frequency and types of products.

Reducing health risks and continuing operations:

Ensuring millions of masks, gloves and cleaning and sanitizing product are available and distributed to more than 30,000 locations every day through our Postal Service supply chain. We also have opened up local purchasing authorities and sourcing options so that our employees can access additional supplies within the communities they serve. We have expanded our national sourcing of supplies and services to ensure that increasing demands are met.

Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact among our employees and with our customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization. We have implemented measures at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including through signage, floor tape, and “cough/sneeze” barriers. We have changed delivery procedures to eliminate the requirement that customers sign our Mobile Delivery Devices for delivery. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.

Updated our leave policies to allow liberal use of leave and to therefore give our employees the ability to stay home whenever they feel sick, must provide dependent care, or any other qualifying factor under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. We have entered into agreements with our unions to provide 80 hours of paid leave to non-career employees for issues related to COVID-19, and have expanded the definition of sick leave for dependent care for covered employees to deal with the closures of primary and secondary schools across the country.

Issuing talks, articles, videos, and other communications to our employees every day.

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail and packages.