VA Central Western Mass. gives veteran first COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Army Veteran Kevin James Bates receives the first COVID-19 vaccine offered by the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System. (Photos provided by VA Central Western Massachusetts.)

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – A military veteran from western Massachusetts was the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine given by the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System.

The VA Central Western Mass. is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Sites were identified based on need for the vaccine according to CDC’s 1A prioritization and capacity to store the vaccine at -20◦C.

U.S. Army Veteran Kevin James Bates, 68, has resided in the healthcare system’s Community Living Center for nearly two years, including during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bates said his father and grandfather both were veterans who also received care through the facility.

Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities will receive an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.

As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.