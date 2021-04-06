VA New England offering COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, spouses and caregivers

BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries through the VA New England Healthcare System.

The new SAVE LIVES Act, signed into law by President Biden last month, allows for expanding the VA’s authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines, removing some of the legal limits on the medical care provided to Veterans, based on health care eligibility and priority groups

The vaccine expansion depends on available COVID-19 vaccine supplies and requires the VA to continue to prioritize vaccinations and healthcare for Veterans currently enrolled in VA care. Those eligible to receive a vaccine can go to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website to register. The VA Medical Center will contact Veterans when additional vaccine is available and to schedule an appointment. To maintain COVID-10 safety protocols, people are asked to not visit a VA facility without an appointment.

