Vaccinated in another state? Digital vaccine card may not reflect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has launched new technology to give Massachusetts residents access to digital proof of their vaccination status.

Massachusetts residents can use a new digital tool to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The electronic state record will outline a person’s date of birth, date of COVID-19 vaccination and vaccine manufacturer.

“Fantastic idea. Makes it efficient for everybody for them to get the information. Also for health care providers to also access the information,” said Mark Butera, Manager at Stop & Shop Pharmacy.

The technology is already used by California, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island. Here’s how the vaccine online system works:

Go to MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov.

Enter your name, date of birth, and mobile phone number or email associated with your vaccine record.

Create a 4-digit PIN.

You’ll receive a link to your vaccine record that will open after putting in your PIN.

If you were vaccinated in another state, like Connecticut, you’ll need to ask the health care provider to update their records in order to utilize Massachusetts’ new credentialing option. You can also go to “Record Amendment Request” if you have trouble finding your records.

Governor Baker made it clear that Massachusetts will not be mandating vaccine passports to gain entry into indoor venues and businesses throughout the Commonwealth. Boston’s vaccine mandate goes into effect Saturday.