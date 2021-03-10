Vaccinated travelers with no symptoms entering state no longer need to quarantine, provide negative COVID-19 test

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is making some changes to the travel order outlines now that people are being vaccinated.

According to the state’s travel order website, a person that has been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days and shows no symptoms does not need to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test after traveling from a high risk state. After arriving in Massachusetts, an individual should have documentation to show they have been vaccinated if asked.

However, a person that has been fully vaccinated and does have COVID-19 symptoms must still follow the travel rules.

Currently, only five states are considered low-risk on the state’s travel order:

Hawaii

Puerto Rico

Missouri

Washington

Oregon

If you are traveling to a state not on the list above, you are required upon return to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test up to 72-hours prior to landing in Massachusetts.