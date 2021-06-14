Vaccination clinic to be held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccine clinic is scheduled to be held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke Wednesday.

Gary Rome Hyundai is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the dealership located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The one dose of Johnson & Johnson and the two doses of Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Residents interested can call Holyoke Health Center at 413-420-2200 to schedule an appointment. Walk in appointments will also be available.

This clinic is supported by Last Mile Vaccine Delivery, a new public and private partnership service that aims to accelerate vaccine distribution particularly in black and brown communities and non-English speaking populations. The clinic is being supported by Holyoke Health, which will also administer the vaccines.

As of June 10, there have been a total of 5,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Holyoke.

The free testing site for COVID-19 at the Holyoke Community College will continue to September 30, according to the Holyoke Board of Health. The Stop the Spread site runs six days a week in parking lot M by the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation on the opposite side of campus.

The site is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.