Vaccination for COVID-19 isn’t coming anytime soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts-based company is working on a vaccine for COVID -19. Researchers are making record time, trying to get a vaccine for COVID -19 as soon as possible.

Researchers from the Massachusetts based biotechnology company, Moderna, Inc. in Norwood gave the first test round of a possible COVID -19 vaccine to the first human test subject on Monday.

For the first phase, Moderna shipped hundreds of vials of the test vaccine to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is overseeing the study in multiple centers in the US. It’s the beginning of a series of studies and tests needed to prove whether the vaccine is safe to treat people for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The chief research officer at Baystate Health is hoping a vaccine will be out soon.

“I’m hoping within a year that there will be a vaccine that we will be able to use,” said Peter Friedmann. “The group that really needs it is the healthcare workers. I’m optimistic there will be something but I’m not sure how long lasting and successful it will be.”

Moderna said they are preparing to accelerate its manufacturing. Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies or vaccines for COVID-19. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases within the National Institutes of Health is leading the funding of federal research and response to COVID-19.

It could be another 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is available to the public.