Vaccination site at Gillette Stadium opens Monday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The vaccination site at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site, opens Monday.

First responders and healthcare workers will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The State selected CIC Health, a Cambridge-based health tech company, to help

manage vaccine administration.

According to a news release sent to 22News, CIC Health will operate the Gillette Stadium site and has contracted Fallon Ambulance to support preparation and administration of the vaccines. Mass General Brigham will also provide medical oversight, DMSE Sports will be there for on-site vaccine operations and logistics management, and PWN Health will be there for remote customer support.

The site will have a capacity for 300 vaccinations per day for the first week and will expand to administering thousands per day overtime. Eligible vaccine recipients were able to start scheduling appointments online on Thursday, January 14.