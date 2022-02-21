SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s school vacation week across the state and local communities are taking the opportunity to boost covid-19 vaccine percentages.

COVID vaccines will be available at Bounce! Trampoline Park on St. James Avenue Monday through Friday.

The clinic is from 2 p.m to 7 p.m.

The City of Springfield is partnering with the state department of public health to host the vaccine clinic all week… focused on students. Anyone ages five and older are eligible. No appointment, ID, or health insurance is required, and the vaccines are free.

For kids, anyone ages five to 18 will get one free hour of jump time at the Trampoline Park after getting the vaccine. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is partnering with DPH to help sponsor the event, providing funding for activities and giveaways at clinics. $25-dollar gift cards are available while supplies last. They’re also offering the COVID booster doses to those eligible.