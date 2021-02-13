Vaccinations up, positive test rate down

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts heads into a holiday weekend after a handful of notable changes aimed at making vaccines more accessible to those who qualify.

On Friday, the Baker administration launched a new web portal consolidating appointment availability information for its mass vaccination sites and several other locations, aiming to prevent residents from needing to click through multiple websites to check for openings.

Older residents can also now bring a companion — be it a spouse, a child, a caretaker or anyone else — to a mass vaccination site and get that person a vaccine, too. The step has prompted some confusion and criticism, but administration officials are hopeful it will encourage more seniors to get life-saving doses.

As of Friday afternoon, Massachusetts had officially surpassed 1 million doses administered. The Department of Public Health reported that the state has received a cumulative 1,503,925 doses of the vaccine since the rollout began and gotten 1,034,018 into arms, a rate of nearly 69 percent.

Infection trends continue to move in an encouraging direction, too. DPH counted 2,228 newly reported COVID-19 cases Friday and 89 confirmed or probable deaths linked to the virus. The seven-day average positive test rate stands at 2.55 percent, its lowest level since early November.

Three days ago, the DPH estimated the active COVID-19 caseload in the state to be 55,659, but by Friday, that projection had dropped to 48,280, about halfway between the populations of Everett and Methuen.