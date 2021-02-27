Vaccine appointment scheduling continues to frustrate those eligible in western Massachusetts

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 1 million of the now eligible Massachusetts residents are waiting to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Following the website crash from the previous appointment rollout, frustrations are growing once again.

“It’s going to take a while for everybody to get that first appointment when they become eligible.

But I understand why people want to do it now, and get it done now,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.

The new digital waiting room on the state’s website is meant to help prevent the site from crashing again. Instead, it’s leaving many people waiting for several hours in the queue.

22News spoke with Barb Pettazzoni of Ludlow who said she was lucky to get an appointment as quickly as she did, but that wasn’t the case for her friends.

“My friend kept trying until 12 o’clock, she didn’t sleep the night before, she not sleeping. People are getting up at all times of the night trying to get in, trying to get appointments anywhere. It’s just a frustrating system,” Pettazzoni said.

According to a tweet from the state’s Twitter account, available appointments were booked almost immediately.

Due to a severely limited vaccine supply and a large population of individuals eligible to get a vaccine, this week's ~50,000 appointments at mass vaccination sites across the Commonwealth are nearly all filled. — Mass.gov (@MassGov) February 25, 2021

Governor Baker said his hopes are that the federal government will increase vaccine supply to the state to make the process faster and get more people vaccinated.

The state says if you were unable to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment this week to try again next week.