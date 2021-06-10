Vaccine clinic at MillWorks in Westfield offering incentives

Courtesy: J. Rockwell Allen

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several businesses at the MillWorks in Westfield have partnered to offer incentives to anyone that gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the on-site clinic being held next weekend.

The Mill at Crane Pond has partnered with CVS Pharmacy to offer the Pfizer vaccination at the MillWorks Co-Sharing WorkSpace on 77 Mill Street in Westfield June 19, 20, and 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is open to Mill staff, employees and their families for kids 12 and older. Appointments can be made for residents of Westfield and the hilltowns, but walk-in are also welcomed. Reservations can be made at MillWorksWestfield.com to reserve a spot and reduce waiting times.

A free sandwich from Pottery Cellar and Café, a Great Awakening Brewing Co. coupon, and other incentives from Mill at Crane Pond businesses will be given out for people getting their first COVID-19 vaccine.