Vaccine clinic for kids being held at Springfield Science Museum

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held at the Springfield Science Museum on the weekends.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Karen Fisk at The Springfield Museums, the pop-up vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11-years old is being held on November 13th and 14th and November 20th and 21st; with second-dose clinics December 4th and 5th and December 11th and 12th. The event is free and open to the public located at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

  • November 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • November 14: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • November 20: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • November 21: 1 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • December 4: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • December 5: 11 a.m. – 5p.m.
  • December 11: 10 a.m. – 5p.m.
  • December 12: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“The Springfield Museums are thrilled to be part of the effort to help children receive vaccinations to protect them and their families from COVID-19,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

Appointments can be made at Color Health’s website. The clinic is also offering low-sensory vaccinations for children with disabilities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus