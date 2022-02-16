WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pace of booster doses going into arms is the lowest it has been in months.

AAA Northeast is trying to boost vaccination numbers by offering the vaccine to not only the public but its employees, a way to hopefully one day end this pandemic. Like so many organizations hoping to help boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers, AAA Northeast held a free vaccination clinic at its warehouse in West Springfield Wednesday.

The clinic was offered to AAA families, the public and it’s employees. AAA doesn’t require its staff to get the vaccine but it’s an effort to keep those healthy and safe at the workplace.

“This is just really in the effort of public health and doing what we can for those who want it. We are trying to keep people safe and hopefully one day move past this pandemic.” Zachary Lit, Safety Specialist, AAA Northeast

The pace of people getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the United States has dropped to the lowest it has ever been. About 4 in 10, or 39%, say they want to get a booster as soon as they can, but another 4 in 10 say they either will definitely not get a booster or will do so only if required.

About 39% of people in massachusetts are boosted. It’s a number that remains steady since the CDC recommended booster shots for adults in November.