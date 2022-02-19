HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A vaccine clinic for flu and COVID is being held at the Holyoke Children’s Museum Saturday.

The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke along with the Behavioral Health Network are hosting a flu and COVID vaccination clinic, including boosters, for anyone over the age of 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on 444 Dwight Street, the Children’s Museum at Holyoke Heritage State Park.

Those who do attend will receive one free admission to the Children’s Museum. Pre-registration is not required however, appointments can be made online at Color’s website.

The 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 1 p.m. and the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 20th.