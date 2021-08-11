Vaccine clinic held at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Health Center is working with Holyoke Public Schools to host a community vaccine clinic for those ages 12 and older on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held at Holyoke High School North Campus, 500 Beech Street, in the small gymnasium from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; walk-ins are accepted until 1 p.m. It is open to Holyoke residents who need the vaccine. Those interested in reserving a time slot for the Community Vaccine Clinic can do so on their website.

The Pfizer Vaccine is a two-dose vaccine administered over the course of 21 days. The Holyoke Health Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic will give the 1st dose shots at the August 11th clinic and 2nd dose shots on September 1st at the same time and location.

Those interested in setting up an appointment for receiving the vaccine outside of the scheduled clinics can do so by calling (413) 420 – 2200.

Forty-two percent of people ages 12 to 15 in Hampden County have at least one dose…. along with 48-percent of ages 16 to 19. The clinic will have a focus on vaccinating children by offering a raffle for students to win gift certificates and back to school items.