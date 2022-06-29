SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health will be hosting a vaccine clinic Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springfield Service Center.

Each person who gets a vaccine or booster will receive a free gift card.

“We are thrilled to help our community reach our goals of vaccine awareness and equality. We are very thankful to be partnering with Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Cataldo Ambulance, towards addressing health and wellness of our clients and community. Please come and get a vaccine, and/or booster, and receive gift cards,” said Paul Mina, President and CEO of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

The Springfield Service Center is located at 1441 Main Street, with the entrance on Harrison Avenue.