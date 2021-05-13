Vaccine clinic held at the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mobile vaccine clinic has launched for the City of Chicopee residents Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday, the mobile vaccine clinic will be offering residents the COVID-19 vaccine at the Boys & Girls Club located at 580 Meadow Street in Chicopee. The mobile vaccine clinic will return to the site to administer the second dose of the vaccine as well.

Appointments can be made by calling 413-420-2200.

“Many people have had difficulties getting to a mass site to get vaccinated, and that’s why we are

partnering up again to bring it to them,” stated Mayor Vieau. “We know that every additional

vaccinated person gets us that much closer to the end of this pandemic.”

The City of Chicopee Regional Vaccine Site located at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive will begin offering second doses on May 27. The site has be running since May 6th and is accepting walk-ins, but you are encouraged to make an appointment through the state’s vax finder website.

The Department of Public Health reported last Thursday, Chicopee in the “red zone.” A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days. The City of Chicopee’s website, as of Wednesday there are a total of 4,387 confirmed cases, 100 active cases, 4,141 recovered cases and 26 people who have died of COVID-19.