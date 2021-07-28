Vaccine clinic held in Springfield Wednesday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Springfield Partners for Community Action, Inc. in collaboration with Springfield Board of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action, working with the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, are holding vaccination clinic Wednesday.

This will be the second clinic held by the collaboration. The clinic will offer the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Vaccines. While walk in appointments are welcome, those who would like to make an appointment for either the Moderna, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines can do so on the attached links.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 721 State St. in Springfield on the 2nd Floor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today