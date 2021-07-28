Vaccine clinic held in Springfield Wednesday

Courtesy Springfield Partners for Community Action, Inc. in collaboration with Springfield Board of Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Partners for Community Action, working with the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services, are holding vaccination clinic Wednesday.

This will be the second clinic held by the collaboration. The clinic will offer the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Vaccines. While walk in appointments are welcome, those who would like to make an appointment for either the Moderna, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines can do so on the attached links.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 721 State St. in Springfield on the 2nd Floor.