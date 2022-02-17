HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic (including COVID boosters) for eligible persons aged 5 and older will be held at the Children’s Museum at Holyoke Heritage State Park on Saturday, February 19.

The clinic is a partnership between the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke and the Behavioral Health Network and will be held from from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19. Anyone who gets a vaccine at this clinic will receive one free admission to the Children’s Museum.

Preregistration is not required but it is recommended. The Museum and clinic is located at 444 Dwight Road in Holyoke.